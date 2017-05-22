She tried and failed to prank her husband — but the end result was still hysterical

Sometimes pranks don’t provoke the desired response from their victims, but that doesn’t mean that the end result isn’t still funny. Which is exactly what happens in this video — uploaded to the YouTube channel belonging to JayPee.

The video depicts a mom and her young son as they get ready to prank their husband/dad, who is about to walk through the front door after what was presumably a very long day at work.





When dad walks through the door, his wife immediately covers him in silly string — which he doesn’t seem too happy about. His reaction is hilarious — despite initially being somewhat depressing. He obviously had a rough day, and just wants some damn respect.

The video culminates with the dad throwing a mini tantrum after having a water balloon thrown at him by his own offspring. The betrayal is real.