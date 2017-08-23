Shortly before he passed, Jerry Lewis appeared on “Comedians in Cars” with Jerry Seinfeld

On Monday, one famous Jerry — Jerry Seinfeld — revealed on Instagram that he had recently filmed an episode of his Netflix series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with another famous Jerry — Jerry Lewis, who passed away last weekend at the age of 91.

“As I’ve said many times, if you don’t get Jerry Lewis, you don’t understand comedy,” Seinfeld wrote. “Spending an afternoon with him a couple of months ago in Vegas for ‘Comedians in Cars’ was a comedy life moment for me.”





The series — which moved from Crackle to Netflix earlier this year as part of Seinfeld’s lucrative deal with the streaming service — follows Seinfeld and a fellow comedian as they drive around and chat while drinking coffee (the title is fairly self-explanatory).

Netflix has yet to announce when season 10 will premiere.