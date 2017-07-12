Sisters have mixed reactions to their first roller coaster ride

People have different reactions when riding a roller coaster for the first time, and whether the experience causes screams of fear or excitement, it usually leads to some pretty funny videos. This video is no different.

These two young sisters are riding their first roller coaster, and thankfully someone was there to record it. They’re both smiling as the coaster climbs to its peak, but those smiles quickly turn to frightened looks as the coaster is about to speed up. What follows is a mix of screaming, smiling and hand raising, as the girls alternate between looks of excitement and terror.





It’s not clear if they enjoyed their first roller coaster ride or were terrified — perhaps both — but it’s definitely an experience the sisters won’t forget for a while.