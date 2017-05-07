“SNL” asks “Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?” with perfect ’90s nostalgia

Sometimes “Saturday Night Live” understands that less is more, but when that less is packed with layers of insane detail, it’s oh, so much more.

A Corporation for Public Broadcasting logo straight out of 1994 appears on screen before a fade in on Sasheer Zamata in a very familiar office, wearing a very familiar costume, calling the view “gumshoe.” But no one’s hunting Carmen Sandiego; instead the question of the day is: “Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?” Of course there’s a take on the classic theme song, with host Chris Pine leading an a cappella group of Kenan Thompson, Bobby Moynihan, Alex Moffat and Beck Bennett, all fedora-ed out.





The contestants are each introduced with an anecdote, of course. Patrick enjoys television and his friends, while Stephanie, who once saw a lizard at the zoo, loves computers and lunch, because the ’90s. When the question is finally asked of the gumshoes, they both agree, “We don’t want to find her.” Cue the music, cue the fedoras.