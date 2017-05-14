“SNL” gives Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy an excuse to get weird together as old Hollywood starlets

The conceit of this sketch from “SNL” is a Lincoln Center Film Society panel on women in film, but really it’s just an excuse to let Kate McKinnon and host Melissa McCarthy get as weird as they want to be for a segment.

RELATED: “SNL” dreams up a new product from Amazon and AARP: the Echo Silver

While Cecily Strong and Sasheer Zamata play real people — Marion Cotillard and Lupita Nyong’o, respectively — McKinnon and McCarthy play Debette Goldry and Gaye Fontaine, two silver screen legends from the minds of the “SNL” writers room, taken to the next level by the “Ghostbusters” castmates. The two younger actresses explain what it’s like having to be a woman on set today, but that’s nothing compared to when Debette and Gaye were asked to remove half of their ribs in exchange for parts. But hey, as Gaye says, “That’s Tinseltown, baby.”





RELATED: Michael Che and Alec Baldwin star in an “SNL” interview showdown between Lester Holt and Donald Trump

Watch as McKinnon and McCarthy dress like bizarro Golden Girls and explain what it was like to break into the old movie business as a “grip.” No, not that kind.