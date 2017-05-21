“SNL” goes WWE as Dwayne Johnson gives “The Rock” a night off to become “Koko WatchOut”

Professional wrestlers are at their most effective when bringing some reality to their characters, something “SNL” season finale host Dwayne Johnson knows a thing or two about, “if you smell what the Rock is cooking.” Though in this sketch, the Rock was nowhere to be found.

Instead, Johnson introduced Koko WatchOut to the world, and Koko brings the reality to a new level with his Wrestlemania opponent, Trashyard Mutt. Bobby Moynihan makes a super convincing Trashyard Mutt, with a giant prop bone and the kind of beard that only a wrestler with “trash” in his name would be seen rocking in public.





“When I get my paws on him, it’s going to be dinner time for ol’ Mutt.” Moynihan ends his promo by growling at the camera, a classic heel move. But WatchOut is undeterred.

“Let me tell you something about this guy,” Johnson says, pointing. “He’s shooting blanks!” There’s an awkward hesitation in the audience, like they’re not sure whether he’s referring to Moynihan or his character. “He’s been trying to get his wife pregnant for two years, and he can not get it done! It’s putting a lot of stress on their marriage!”

“Well I’m going to put some stress on you in the ring!” the Mutt retaliates. When the promo ends and he breaks character, the Mutt becomes a sad puppy, because he told a friend about his problem in confidence. That friend just so happens to be Koko WatchOut, who spends the rest of the clip taking Trashyard Mutt on a must-watch emotional roller coaster.