“SNL” hopes to “Make America Drunk Again” as the departing Bobby Moynihan gives the world the Drunk Uncle bit it needs

Last night’s “Saturday Night Live” season finale was also the last episode for cast members Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan, and thankfully Moynihan brought an old friend out of retirement for “Weekend Update.”

With a red baseball hat reading “Make America Drunk Again,” Drunk Uncle slid onstage next to Colin Jost with a smile and a wave. And a glass of scotch, of course. “Hey, come on Colin, pound it out,” he said, offering Jost a fist. As soon as their knuckles touched, Moynihan exclaimed “whites!” Drunk Uncle was looking for his great America, and it looks like it found him first.





“That little Trumpy,” he said. “He’s putting America back to worm.” Meaning work. But, you know, he’s drunk. Drunk Uncle spent his teenage years working, whereas today’s teens just want you to Venmo them a Faceapp. “Here’s an Instagram story: go to Church!”

Moynihan always made Drunk Uncle a tornado of booze and “wisdom,” and this clip is no different, one beautifully wasted bon mot after another. A fitting goodbye to both Moynihan and a Hall of Fame character.