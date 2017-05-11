“SNL” parodies “The Bachelorette” in this brilliant sketch that was cut from Chris Pine’s episode

“SNL” has released a sketch that was cut from the Chris Pine episode — that aired on May 6 — due to time constraints. The sketch parodies ABC’s upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” starring the first-ever African-American Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay.

“One charming and accomplished lawyer, and 25 hot dummies,” announces the narrator. “After five years of extensive meetings and focus groups, we are going for it.”

As on the real show, the Bachelorette (Sasheer Zamata) meets her potential suitors as they exit the limousine, but things take a hysterically awkward turn when they try to assure her that they’ve dated black girls before. They also try to impress her by claiming to have seen the movie “Get Out” by “that guy Key and Peele.”





However, Chris Pine’s character is the worst of the all: “Hey, soul sister,” he says. “You know, we both have something in common. We are both systematically oppressed. White males are the new minority…”