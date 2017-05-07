Rare Humor

“SNL” premieres the newest single from “Slav D,” all about world peace and internet porn

Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney need to leave “Saturday Night Live.”

The duo has become integral to the cast, yes, but when given their Lonely Island-esque space and a film crew, each sketch becomes a world of its own. Here, Bennett becomes Slav D, the most woke artist on Slavic Jam Records, with his “Song for Peace.”

“The world today,” Slav ruminates, leather jacket-clad, stalking about a cemetery aimlessly pointing at air and kicking it with his hype man (Mooney). “So much war. So much injustice.” But then “Martin Luther King” for some reason.


Cut to Chris Pine crooning like a Slavic Michael Bolton, “So much pain in the USA, so much pain in the world today.” And it’s actually catchy — catchy in that way that pop radio was in the early ’90s, kind of nonsensical and ready for a middle school formal.

But there’s another theme in Slav’s rap: his own addiction to internet porn, which finally becomes apparent to him in the third verse, because when you’ve porned up the family desktop, that’s when it’s a problem.

