“SNL” star Vanessa Beyer’s poorly-timed political joke fell flat and the crowd was not happy

“Saturday Night Live” star Vanessa Bayer hosted the Variety Magazine Power of Women Luncheon in New York City on Friday evening. The luncheon honors women who have used their influential positions to draw attention to worthy causes. This year, honorees included Jessica Chastain, Blake Lively, Gayle King, Tina Knowles, Audra McDonald and Chelsea Clinton.

Bayer began by listing the names of women being honored, and then made a joke that was aimed at one particular honoree: “They all have one thing in common. None of their moms are president.” The joke was pretty much dead on arrival, and the audience responded with one loud groan. Clearly, Hillary Clinton’s election loss is still a sensitive topic.





Later in the evening, Chelsea Clinton came on stage to a standing ovation. She spoke of her work with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, and spoke highly of the women in her life: “I’m particularly proud and grateful for the example that my mother has always set… It’s always better to get caught trying than to have never tried at all.”

Clinton gracefully responded to Bayer’s jab before leaving the stage: “Vanessa, we may be able to say in this room today that no one’s mother is currently president, but some day, someone’s will be,” she said.