“SNL’s” season premiere featured one of the most hilariously bizarre sketches ever

One of guest-host Ryan Gosling’s most intense giggle attacks on the debut episode of “Saturday Night Live’s” 43rd season came during a brilliantly bizarre sketch called “Henrietta & The Fugitive.”

The sketch — which was a parody of the film noir genre — featured the Academy Award nominee as a fugitive on the run from the law. Gosling’s foolhardy crook seeks shelter in a barn that is occupied by a human-sized anthropomorphic chicken (played with gusto by Aidy Bryant), whom the sly criminal tricks into falling in love with him, so that she’ll cover for him when the police show up and ask where he is.





The scene also featured reliable hands Kenan Thompson, as a farmer, and Beck Bennett and Alex Moffat, as a couple of no-nonsense cops with old-school Hollywood police voices.

Despite his best efforts, Gosling could not keep it together. About halfway through the sketch it became apparent that he had realized how absolutely absurd the whole thing really was. He started cracking up as Bryant’s chicken was trying to swiftly remove a gun from his pants — which did not go according to plan. Gosling didn’t even try to hide laughter, which actually made the sketch even funnier, as it would be ridiculous to have expected anyone to take it too seriously.