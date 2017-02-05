“SNL’s” Trump administration edits a “Welcome to America” video, with absurd results

It’s not hard to imagine a foreign citizen arriving at an airport in the United States for the first time this week, being shown a short video to welcome them to our country, and having it be edited by the Trump administration. And if it was, it might look exactly like this clip from last night’s “SNL.”

Cecily Strong plays the host of the video, the original purpose of which was to walk travelers through the customs experience, among other things. But now, it serves as a warning to the countries included in Trump’s not-a-Muslim-ban, and maybe Australia? We’re not sure yet. Neither are they.





But then it cuts to Beck Bennett, a lowly employee at the Department of Homeland Security, sitting in his office cutting the video together seemingly by hand. He holds forms up to the camera, pauses to add different voiceovers and makes sure travelers know that they will now be forced to eat a hot dog in front of a government employee.

When DHS gets a phone call saying that the travel ban was blocked, the disappointment is real and can be felt from Trump Tower to shining Trump Tower — which could be added to “America, the Beautiful” if we’re not careful.