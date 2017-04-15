Some genius edited Jerry Seinfeld into “Fate of the Furious,” and it’s perfect

“Fate of the Furious” is the latest edition of the “Fast and Furious” franchise that seems like it will never end. The latest film enlists juggernaut action actors Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. At this point, the people who will go see the movie have probably already decided they were going to see every single one of the films. The plotlines might vary slightly, but the formula is essentially the same — beautiful women, fast cars, a few guns and maybe some rogue cops for good measure.

However, the guys over at “Funny or Die” recently had a revolutionary idea — what if Jerry Seinfeld was in the films? The iconic comedian hasn’t been in many films, and he’s never had a role in an action film. So they took some clips of Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and edited them into the “Fate of the Furious” trailer. The result was everything we’d hoped for.

