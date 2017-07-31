Some genius has re-dubbed clips from “Alaskan Bush People,” and they’re just as bonkers as the real thing

YouTube parody voice-over artist Jaboody Dubs has created this hilarious lampoon of the Discovery Channel series “Alaskan Bush People” — which is a “reality” show about an essentially feral family who live off the grid in a remote part of Alaska. Obviously, it’s ripe for parody.

Jaboody relentless mocks the premise of the show and makes fun of its characters in a way that almost seems authentic. You could easily fool a stupid person into thinking that this was a clip from the real show.





This parody version of the show might be completely bonkers, but it’s actually not too much crazier than the real thing: