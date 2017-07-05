Some genius made a ridiculous sand-sculpture of Chris Christie’s newly infamous beach moment

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie had a pretty brutal Fourth of July in terms of public relations. New Jersey hadn’t made its budget deadline, and as a result, a few of the beaches in the Garden State were shut down. When Christie was photographed on one of the same beaches that had closed, the criticism was unending.

Chris Christie & guests enjoying NJ beach — after he ordered state beaches closed to the public over a budget fight https://t.co/aD3pkhT4vF pic.twitter.com/JkAh31BG08 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 2, 2017

The governor is widely unpopular in his own state, with a recent poll showed his approval rating hovering at 15 percent. At one point in the weekend, a plane flew over the New Jersey beaches with a banner reading “Tell Gov. Christie to get the Hell off Island Beach State Park.” And there was no shortage of photoshopped images of Christie’s moment in the sun.





RELATED: Once a rising star in national politics, Chris Christie could be facing up to a decade in prison

On the Fourth of July, some enterprising sculptor decided to immortalize the moment in sand — at least until the tide comes up.

What talent! A "topical" sand sculpture on the Seaside Heights beach today. (Photo: Dave Bobal) pic.twitter.com/RGrRjpi4D9 — JSHN (@JSHurricaneNews) July 4, 2017

Inspiration in SeasideHeights from @GovChristie stay at a closed state park beach house during budget crisis @NBCNewYork @JSHurricaneNews pic.twitter.com/MViaOTlDrh — Brian Thompson (@brian4NY) July 4, 2017

The sculpture read “I love New Jersey” and “beach closed.” According to NBC New York, the lifeguards recognized the sculptors as two men who come to Seaside Heights beach every year with their families. Their sculpture from the summer of 2016 honored the victims of the 9/11 attacks.