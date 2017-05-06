Some genius set penguins running from hungry seals to Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

Next to the President of the United States, nature documentaries are probably the most parodied moments on the internet. There was the time Snoop Dogg narrated a chase and, of course, Ozzy Man has put his spin on mother nature. But, a new clip seeks to make a dashing penguin chase make sense with music — and they’ve enlisted the help of the mega group, Metallica.

The emperor penguins are always on the look-out for leopard seals, which are monstrous animals weighing over half a ton. The seals love nothing more than a nice tasty penguin, and the BBC nature documentary captures one of the chases in all its glory. Somehow, Metallica’s hit “For Whom the Bell Tolls” syncs wonderfully with the clip. Waddling penguins match with a heavier-than-life riff, while the final moments of one penguin’s life is narrated by a screeching breakdown.





