Somebody added squeak toy sounds to McGregor vs. Mayweather, and it beats up the original

Floyd Mayweather’s victory over Conor McGregor was one of the most-watched boxing matches since the golden age of the sport — pre-fight numbers estimated that as many as 50 million people could tune in. Those numbers pale in comparison to the “Fight of the Century” in 1971, when somewhere around 300 million people watched Muhammad Ali square up with Joe Frazier.

A lot of people were surprised by Conor’s effectiveness against the undefeated Mayweather, but nobody watched a fight quite like this video depicts. Some enterprising video-editor decided that, while the match was great, the sound was just a bit off. So he added a few squeaks into the soundtrack. The result might not go down in sporting history, but it definitely has us cracking up.





