Somebody auto-tuned Trump’s first 100 days – because of course they did

The American president has always been the biggest player in the world, but President Trump has effectively hijacked the news. The major media networks are consistently rolling clips of him signing bills and shaking hands.

With all this time in the spotlight, President Trump has made a lot of statements, enough it seems, to autotune him.

A new clip features President Trump singing (or mostly talking) over a synthesized song. The clip features Trump singing about the media “not telling the truth.”





There’s also a wonderful moment when he sings about Obamacare and another when he laments the terrorists in the United States.

