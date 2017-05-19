Somebody mashed-up 10 hours of Donald Trump dancing and made YouTube great again

The landscape is so overrun with politics and politicians that, for many of us, it often feels like we just need a few minutes away from the discussions about Donald Trump and Washington D.C. The late night comedians have dedicated almost their entire monologues to talking about Trump and his political moves.

One YouTube user, Totally Max, decided to take the Trump humor and set it to some great music. And then, he made it ten hours long, so you don’t ever have to worry about changing the video playing when you’re at your next party. The video, which was uploaded just after the election has been viewed over 51,000 times and Trump supporters have flooded the comment boards with praise. The clips of Trump dancing were actually taken from the “Saturday Night Live” episode that he hosted in 2015.





