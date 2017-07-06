Somebody put Donald Duck’s voice on Donald Trump, and we can’t go back to normal speeches

There are a handful of videos floating around the internet that feature Donald Trump with the voice of Donald Duck, but this one might just be the best. This is clip is actually one of the first that’s come out since Trump got into the White House, which makes it even more stupendous.

RELATED: We can’t get enough of this video that puts an accordion in Trump’s tiny hands

Donald Duck is actually only 12 years older than President Trump. He was created in 1934 as a sort of friend for Mickey Mouse, but he rose to his own fame with the full-length films that came later. And Disney has made out pretty well; possibly even better than Trump himself. The brand is currently ranked seventh on Forbes’ list of “Most Powerful Brands.”



