Somebody remixed this little boy dropping his ice cream into your favorite songs and we’re crying

Every once in a while, a video comes along that makes us laugh until we can barely breathe. And we have to take our hats off to YouTube user Chris Kogos who put together this absurdly hilarious video of a youngster dropping his ice cream and screaming. Chris remixed the screams into several of our favorite songs and video game tracks. Here’s the full track list:

1. “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley

2. “DARE” by Gorillaz

3. “7th Element” by Vitas

4. “Take On Me” by A-ha

5. “Electric Feel” by MGMT

6. “Bonetrousle” from “Undertale”

7. “Better Off Alone” by Alice DJ

8. “Great Fairy’s Fountain” from “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time”

9. “Ice Cap Zone Act 2” from “Sonic The Hedgehog 3”

RELATED: Hats off to the courtroom sketch artists who drew “Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli as a ghoulish gnome

The original video is actually from only a few weeks ago. It went viral pretty quickly — garnering over 162,000 hits. And, in case you’re wondering, this little guy really does have a high-pitch scream.