Someone thought it would be a good idea to wear this costume while kayaking

Kayaking already takes some arm strength, but what one person wears while paddling down the Chicago River makes the activity even more difficult.

For some unknown reason, a person decided to wear a T-Rex costume while padding down the river in a kayak. The costume includes the short arms the dinosaur was known to have, and as a result, the person inside the costume can be seen flailing his or her arms just to get the kayak to move at all.

While a lot of effort on the part of the person inside the costume, watching the T-Rex’s arms flail down the river is quite funny to watch.