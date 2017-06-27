Spider-Man drops from the ceiling of a Starbucks in this prank by Sony, and customers’ reactions are hilarious

With “Spider-Man: Homecoming” slated to be released in theaters on July 7, Sony decided to play a prank on unsuspecting customers at a New York Starbucks to promote the film.

RELATED: Darth Vader takes to vlogging to express his frustrations over this bathroom routine

A team from Sony put together a mini set in the Starbucks that allowed an actual Spider-Man to drop from the ceiling and scare the living daylights out of customers who were waiting for their drinks.

In the entertaining video, a barista sets a drink on the counter and calls Spider-Man’s name, and the Marvel character drops down from the ceiling to grab the drink.





Except for a couple customers who were fascinated by seeing Spider-Man, a lot of the hilarious reactions involved some sort of scared reaction and cursing.