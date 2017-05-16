Stay hydrated with this compilation of wipeouts, belly flops and other hilarious aquatic accidents

Summer is almost here, and families all over the nation will soon be flocking to beaches and lakes for their vacations. Many are blissfully unaware of the horrors that await them — and we’re not talking about sharks and sea monsters!

We’re talking about dumbness, incompetence and, of course, sheer bad luck. All of which are present in this amazing videos that features 27 different water-based fails.

Some of these fails are perfectly understandable — anything can happen when you’re water skiing — but that doesn’t make them any less hilarious.





Others appear to be caused because the failure in question lacks any knowledge of basic physics — these are the ones that are incredibly satisfying to watch.

We hope you enjoy this video as much as we did, but make you keep your idiot friends away from large bodies of water. It’s for their own good.