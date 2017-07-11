Stephen Colbert couldn’t get Kellyanne Conway on “The Late Show,” so he cut together a hilarious spoof interview

After it was discovered that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer to gain information that he was told would be damaging to Hillary Clinton, Stephen Colbert “interviewed” Kellyanne Conway on “The Late Show” about the revelation.

The interview was obviously fake, as Colbert used footage from a previous interview Conway had done to answer the questions he was asking. He even used footage of Conway to make his “interview” with her split screen.





“Kellyanne, thank you for talking at me today,” Colbert say he introduces his guest.

“Thank you Chris,” she responds.

“Steven,” Colbert says, correcting her.

The interview continues, with Colbert asking Conway about Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian lawyer, which seems to be a big scandal.

“So let me get this straight,” Colbert says after Conway claims Trump Jr. didn’t know the name of the person he was meeting with. “He accepts meetings with just mystery guests? It could be anyone. It could be Reince Priebus in a mask or a drifter with an ax. Why did he agree to this meeting?”

“He agreed to the meeting based on a contact from the Miss Universe Pageant,” Conway answers.

“Why is a contact from Miss Universe setting up campaign meetings?” Colbert asks. “Did Trump think there was a swimsuit component to the debates? Speaking of which, how do you think the president would look in the bathing suit?

Be sure to watch the video to see how Conway answers that question and others Colbert asks in the hilarious Late Night segment.