Stephen Colbert swings by the Comey hearings to ask some questions of his own

On Thursday, the nation was captivated by the James Comey hearings. And, perhaps, nobody was more excited than late night hosts who were promised a wealth of material from the interactions between senators and the former FBI director.

Unfortunately, there weren’t any real fireworks in the Comey hearings, and so, some late night hosts decided to improvise. Stephen Colbert’s crew worked the host into a clip of the hearings.

Like the rest of us, Colbert was taken aback when Comey stood up, and all 6 feet 8 inches of him towered over the chamber. The host quipped, “My God! He’s a giant.”

Colbert really seemed interested in finding out from the FBI director if there is evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. But, even the great Stephen Colbert was left empty-handed.