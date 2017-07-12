Steve Harvey asks, “What might a doctor wear at a nudist hospital?” and gets some wild answers

“Family Feud” had one of the wildest categories that we’ve heard in a while when Steve Harvey fired off, “Name something that a doctor might wear in a nudist hospital.” The Tartaro family, which was almost all women, managed to get on the board with “mask,” and they had a good run with “stethoscope” and “rubber gloves” but couldn’t get everything.

When Harvey got to the other family, they went with “lab coat,” and though he gave them a skeptical look and a second to think over their answer, they stuck with it. Unfortunately, they missed their mark. The missing answers were “a grin” and “glasses.”





And while we know that the show asks 100 people on the street to get the answers, after this episode, we’re really wondering who comes up with these questions.