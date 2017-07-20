Steve Harvey can’t believe 61 people came up with this bizarre answer, we can understand why

Steve Harvey was in complete disbelief at the number one answer for a question on a recent episode of “Family Feud.”

A member of each team came to the podium, and Harvey asked them, “Name something an astronaut doesn’t want to see floating around a spaceship.”

“His waste, his urine,” the woman who buzzed in first answered.

That answer was the top answer on the board, which read “pee/turdzilla.” 61 people gave that answer, a number that left Harvey stunned.





“How did 61 people say that?” he asked. “That’s astonishing. Wow.”

We’re mostly just curious who out of those 61 people said “turdzilla.” We can only imagine what kind of life they’ve live to automatically respond with that answer when asked that question.