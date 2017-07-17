Steve Harvey didn’t take too kindly to Neil deGrasse Tyson telling him how to correctly pronounce “Uranus”

“Family Feud” host Steve Harvey had some fun with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson on a recent episode of the celebrity edition of the long-running game show.

Tyson and Harvey traded jabs whilst Harvey was introducing Tyson to the audience. Harvey pointed out that Tyson named his daughter after one of the moons of Uranus. But Steve will be Steve, and he unsurprisingly mispronounced the name of the planet.

“You can say ‘your anus’ until you’re, like, 8,” Tyson responded, but Harvey quickly it back with some funny physical intimidation.

“You ain’t going to keep coming on here and keep talking to me like I’m stupid!” the host yelled in the contestant’s face.

He then warned Tyson that he would pounce the second he got a question wrong, which didn’t take too long, because the famous-for-being-smart Tyson couldn’t even come up with an answer in the first round.

You can watch more clips from the episode on the FamilyFeud YouTube channel.