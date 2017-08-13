Steve Martin’s performance in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” proves that he’s one of the greatest comedic actors of all time

1988’s “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” is a pleasant buddy comedy in which Steve Martin pairs with Michael Caine to play two con men on the French Riviera. A remake of the 1964 Ralph Levy film “Bedtime Story,” starring Marlon Brando and David Niven, this updated version — directed by Yoda himself, Frank Oz — was a critical success that earned high praise for its cinematography and, of course, its performances.

RELATED: John Cleese will always be remembered for “Monty Python,” but “A Fish Called Wanda” might be his greatest performance.

The chemistry between the two leads is off the charts, and the both give excellent, memorable performances, with American comedian Martin managing to avoid being overshadowed by the British thespian Caine.





The fact that Martin holds his own in this movie is a testament to his acting abilities, but since the movie is a comedy, it’s clear that he’s in his element. In many scenes, it appears as though the veteran Michael Caine is trying to keep up with Martin!

If you’ve never seen “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” check it out as soon as possible. You don’t know what you’re missing.