Stupid burglar gets stuck trying to break into house — becomes laughingstock of internet

First of all, if you’re going to be a burglar, rethink that plan. But if you’re really set on that path, definitely don’t be like this guy who got himself trapped in a fan unit in the funniest pose ever. Of course, people on Twitter had jokes.

According to the West Midlands Police in Birmingham, England, this man was spotted with his legs sticking out the window of DFC Chicken restaurant. He had been trapped in the process of breaking into the restaurant for over seven hours.

The officer on the scene, PC Matthew Willocks, took the photograph.

“The extractor unit had been removed and the suspect had climbed in to the extractor outlet at around 2 a.m. He was completely stuck and couldn’t move at all,” Willocks said. “The fire brigade had to come in and use the jaws of life to pull back all the extractor casing to release him.”

This user was definitely asking the big questions: “Hilarious. But out of interest, who picks up the repair cost of this?”

Let’s just hope that wherever this guy ends up, it won’t be such a tight squeeze!

