Surveillance camera catches cop’s farcical reaction to a harmless mouse

This video was uploaded to the “Can not be in the world TV” YouTube channel, and it features a big, intimidating officer of the law having the absolute bejesus scared out of him by a tiny, harmless mouse.

Look, we’re not saying the cops in Saint Petersburg, Fla., aren’t real tough guys. We’re sure they are. They laugh in the face of danger every single day, and we commend them for it. But what’s this dude’s deal?



