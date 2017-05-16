Sweeten your day with this explosive compilation of Mentos and Diet Coke eruption fails

This video is pretty self explanatory. It’s a compilation of some absolutely enormous geysers that occur as a result of putting a few Mentos into a bottle of Diet Coke.

None of the experiments in this compilation video go according to plan. Pretty much every kid participating gets a face full of brown soda. Some of them are so perturbed that they run away. Others don’t seem too bothered.

Watching this might make you think twice about attempting science experiments with your kids. So don’t watch it — unless you enjoy watching kids humiliate themselves, in which case, go nuts!



