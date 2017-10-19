Talk show king David Letterman stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to confirm a bizarre rumor

Late night legend David Letterman appeared on a very special Brooklyn-based episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” recently to promote his upcoming Netflix interview series, but more importantly to clear up the speculation surrounding Conan O’Brien’s recent claim that Letterman gave him a horse.

Fellow late-night legend Conan O’Brien was a guest on a recent episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” during which he shared a story that involved Letterman giving him an actual horse as a gift.

RELATED: This retro footage of Billy Crystal and David Letterman competing against each other in an obstacle race is just as brilliant as it sounds





Letterman began his tale by clarifying to Kimmel that, as a celebrity, he is expected to give people expensive gifts. One time, he gave a family member four individually wrapped tires for her wedding! He also sent Jimmy Kimmel all of his old ties. So giving O’Brien a horse seemed like a good idea.

According to Letterman, he gave the horse — which he rented from a Hollywood film set — as a prank. “The idea will be that he’ll have the horse on the show and the horse will take a dump on the show and it’ll be hilarious,” Letterman told Kimmel. But obviously, it didn’t quite go according to plan. Check out the video below to hear the whole story.