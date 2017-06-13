Thankfully someone was there to record the zany behavior of these teenagers who just had their wisdom teeth removed

There are few things more enjoyable than watching someone who has just had minor surgery struggle to realign themselves with reality — and post wisdom teeth removal videos are the best of the bunch.

In order to minimize the pain caused by the extraction of the wisdom teeth, dentists will pump their patients full of anesthetic. However, it’s a fairly short procedure, and the patient usually regains semi-consciousness with a brain full of chemicals that make them completely loopy.

It’s depressing to think of the countless number of people who had their wisdom teeth removed before the invention of cell cameras. The human race missed out on untold hours of comedy gold.

But thankfully, there are still plenty of videos featuring anesthetized kids for us to watch and enjoy, like the ones featured in this Top5Central compilation video.