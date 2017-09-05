That time Bill Hader’s grizzled war veteran puppet ruined a puppetry class on “SNL”

In this brilliant sketch — which featured on the premiere episode of “SNL’s” 38th season back in 2012 — Bill Hader plays a grizzled war veteran who attends a puppetry class hosted by “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane.

Hader’s character’s puppet is an extension of his own personality, and he creeps everyone out with his hilariously painful war stories.

The other puppets in the class are comedic caricatures, but Hader’s puppet is a Grenada war vet with a mullet and aviator sunglasses. Every time the other puppets start to talk, the war-vet puppet kills the mood with his depressing anecdotes.



