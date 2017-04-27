The “banana slicer” is an unnecessary answer to a first-world problem, and Amazon reviewers know it

Amazon is full of products that we don’t really need — things like Shittens and a mannequin for practicing circumcisions. In the latest edition of first world solutions to problems of the upper crust, a company called Hutzler is selling a banana slicer for $5.53. And while there’s probably somebody in the world who thinks this is just what they need, most of Amazon realized that the product is simply ridiculous.

Jim Anderson, who gave the product only two stars, was quite displeased. He wrote, “I tried the banana slicer and found it unacceptable. As shown in the picture, the slicer is curved from left to right. All of my bananas are bent the other way.”





Another customer wrote a review entitled “perfect hamster stretcher” and had nothing but good things to say about the product, writing, “This slicer has changed my life. I keep one in my first aid kit as a stretcher in case my hamster passes out (like he does when it gets hot out). Its helped me more times than I can count.”

A number of customers felt that the product was not properly advertised, many of them noted that bananas were not included. A user going by the moniker “Thumpin'” wrote, “I can’t believe this slicer is listed as ‘great for cereal.’ I tried slicing Cheerios, Trix, Corn Flakes, and Chex, and each ended up crumily smashed, not neatly sliced. What’s worse, this thing is nigh useless on Cream of Wheat.”

Several people noted that they had been looking everywhere for the perfect banana slicing product. They had been using their hands, chainsaws, hedge shears and just about anything available to cut into their fruit. IWonder wrote that the banana slicer was “just okay […] it’s kind of cheaply made but it works better than the hammer [he’s] been using to slice [his] bananas.”

A lot of people admitted to buying the product as a gift (mostly for in-laws). One user even wrote, “I am giving this as a wedding gift. I am also including a 30 day supply of bananas.”