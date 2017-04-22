The “bandwagon” Chicago Cubs fans got hilariously roasted on the Jumbotron

It seems unbelievable to say it, but there are actually bandwagon Chicago Cubs fans. Last year, for the first time in over 100 years, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, and just about everybody seemed pleased that the Cubbies finally brought home the title.

At a recent Cincinnati Reds game, the home team had a few jokes at the expense of the visiting Cubs fans. With captions like “lifelong Cubs fans since 2016” and “thinks Bill Murray played for the Cubs” – they had all the jokes coming.





SB Nation writer Hector Diaz managed to capture a picture of one of the bandwagon fans.