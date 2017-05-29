“The Butt Detective” is Japan’s most popular children’s book series about a detective who has a butt for a face

Twitter user and historian of Japan Nick Kapur has brought this fascinating Japanese literary creation to out attention. Oshiri Tantei (“The Butt Detective”) is an extremely popular series of stories for kids about an anthropomorphic, crime-solving rear end.

The most popular children's book series in Japan is Oshiri Tantei ("The Butt Detective") about an anthropomorphic derriere who solves crimes

According to Kapur, The Butt Detective “behaves like a perfect English gentleman, except that his face looks like a butt, and he blows farts from his face!”

Each title in the series after the first one begins with the word ププッ ("Pu Pu!"), which literally means "Fart, Fart!"





One has to wonder whether or not he can smell anything other than his own face. Surely that would severely hinder hinder his powers of deduction. We’re also big fans of the fact that he’s English — meaning he’s essentially Sherlock Holmes. But with an ass for a face.

We can’t wait for the movie!