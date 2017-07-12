The cats in this compilation vary in potty training skill level

It’s possible to train cats to use the toilet, and some of the cats in this compilation are potty trained. Some, however, need a little more practice. Or rather, a lot more practice.

The hilarious compilation from AFV includes cats using the toilet, drinking out of it, flushing it and even unraveling toilet paper rolls. One cat even gets into the toilet while drinking out of it to be closer to the water.

All of the cats like spending time in the bathroom, but kudos to the cats who use the toilet for its intended purpose and kudos to their owners for training them. And for the other owners who failed, we’re sorry they have to clean up so much toilet paper off the floor.



