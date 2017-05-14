Rare Humor

The cute flower prank these twins played on their mom will make you hate Millennials slightly less than you do now

YouTubers Lucas and Marcus decided to prank their mom, but not in a mean way like some people. Lucas and Marcus are a pair of lovely young chaps who would never do anything to upset their mommy — that being said, this prank required a lot of effort, so it’s admirable nonetheless.

It’s a simple prank on paper, although it must’ve cost a small fortune to pull-off. Basically, it’s Mother’s Day so — like any normal, loving sons would do — Lucas and Marcus decide to buy their mom some flowers. Only one bouquet isn’t enough. And neither is two!


The title of the video is somewhat misleading. It’s called “1 MILLION FLOWER SURPRISE PRANK ON MOM (emotional),” but they obviously didn’t buy their mom a million flowers. That would be insane. They did buy a lot though.

The look of sheer joy on her face when she realizes what her sons have done for her is incredibly reassuring. Maybe Millennials aren’t so bad after all.

