The fake Conor McGregor is back, and this time he’s pranking the Big Apple to its core

This video — which was uploaded to Coby Persin‘s YouTube channel — features bodybuilder Islam Badurgov pretending to be Conor McGregor on the streets of New York City — and so many people fell for it.

RELATED: This prankster likes to get up close and personal with strangers on escalators, and their reactions will make you cringe

This isn’t the first time Badurgov has pulled off this prank, he previously tried the same thing in Santa Monica, and the results were similar: people really think he’s the real McGregor, which is bizarre because not only is he twice the size of the real thing, but he doesn’t talk! And McGregor never stops talking!



