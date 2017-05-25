The hand of God rebukes President Trump in the fake news highlight of the week

President Trump has been dealing with a lot of negative headlines — on 44 occasions he’s written tweets calling out the media for “FAKE NEWS.” And while there are always shades of half-truths, we’re pretty sure that this latest video is almost entirely bologna, but it’s still pretty funny.

The joke started with President Trump’s meeting with Pope Francis in which the holy man wore a pretty depressed look. On another occasion, President Trump tried to grab his wife’s hand and she seemed to slap his away. Some enterprising video editor decided to put these two situations together and do a little creative work.





While there haven’t been any firm reports, we’re almost certain this clip is fake. In the close-up of the two hands, the sleeves of Trump’s shirt are visible but in the actual shot, you cannot see them. The background between the two men also seems to be different, but we may have to wait for the incomparable Sean Spicer to clear this up.