The heavy-handed NRA ad gets a “Star Wars” makeover

Last week, the National Rifle Association released an ad that caught a bit of backlash for its heavy-handedness. In the clip, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch declares that we have to “fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth.”

If you're gonna go after comedians maybe don't shoot in front of a blue background? pic.twitter.com/M5XGXEK633 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 29, 2017

The commercial had a very preachy feel to it, and unfortunately for the NRA, they put Loesch in front of a blue background–making it ridiculously easy for people to photoshop her into another role. The new, edited clip features the spokeswoman in “Star Wars” before a crowd of storm troopers, looking to smash out the last clinging resistance fighters. With any luck, Loesch will take out that pesky Skywalker.





