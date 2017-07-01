The heavy-handed NRA ad gets a “Star Wars” makeover

Last week, the National Rifle Association released an ad that caught a bit of backlash for its heavy-handedness. In the clip, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch declares that we have to “fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth.”
The commercial had a very preachy feel to it, and unfortunately for the NRA, they put Loesch in front of a blue background–making it ridiculously easy for people to photoshop her into another role. The new, edited clip features the spokeswoman in “Star Wars” before a crowd of storm troopers, looking to smash out the last clinging resistance fighters. With any luck, Loesch will take out that pesky Skywalker.
