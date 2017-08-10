The incomparable Michael Rapaport teaches basketball fans how to score in this amazingly hilarious video

The king of podcasts Michael Rapaport teamed up with basketball legend Brian Scalabrine and created this hysterical, yet educational video, in which they teach basketball fans how to score — despite being slow.

"That's what you do when you're slow as s***." – @MichaelRapaport@scalabrine on how to get buckets if you're slow. pic.twitter.com/o4aljwblpq — FS1 (@FS1) August 6, 2017

Scalabrine taught viewers by constantly moving around the court until he was able to take advantage of his worn-down opponent (Rapaport) by chucking the ball into the net.

Obviously, this was just a fake one-on-one game. If it was real, Scalabrine would never be able to score against Rapaport, who is a premier athlete as well as an incredibly successful actor.





We’re big fans of Michael Rapaport, and would never say anything bad about him. His podcast is great, and his fans are really swell.

R.I.P “The War At Home,” (2005 – 2007)

