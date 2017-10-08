Rare Humor

The internet can’t tell if this bathroom sign is meant for women or men

Article will continue after advertisement

Bathroom goers are confuddled by a bathroom sign posted by “Good Morning Britain” presenter Susanna Reid.

Reid asks if the sign if for the men’s room or the ladies’ room.

Judging by some of the answers, the bathroom isn’t even intended for humans.

One person suggested the sign had more to do with computers.

Seeing as no one could guess the right answer, Reid had no other option than to walk in for herself.


And it turns out that she made a mistake.

Reid’s eyes were quickly opened to another discovery.

RELATED: McDonald’s is now testing the “McVegan” sandwich

(H/T Twitter)

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement