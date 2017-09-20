The internet is freaking out over these beer belly fanny packs

The daddy of all fanny packs has arrived! Behold, the DadBag.

The DadBag was designed to resemble a hairy beer belly and it’s frighteningly realistic.

#dadbag A post shared by The Dadbag (@thedadbag) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

RELATED: “Fat Old Fred” is one of the creepiest items on Amazon — and the user reviews are hysterical

“When the dad bod became fashionable, I was jealous because I wanted one,” London-based designer Albert Pukies confessed in an interview with Moneyish. “There’s something quite cool about it – but I don’t want to go through all of the work of putting on weight to get one.”





And thus, the most fashionable fanny pack of all time was born.

#dadbag A post shared by The Dadbag (@thedadbag) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Pukies’ creation almost broke the internet, but sadly, the product is not yet available to purchase. Pukies told Mashable that there is already interest from manufacturers and mentioned that he may launch a Kickstarter campaign to finance production himself.

If you’re interested in purchasing a DadBag you can join the mailing list to be notified when the product launches.