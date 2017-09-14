The internet went crazy when Super Mario took off his shirt and revealed his nipples

Video game behemoths Nintendo recently held an event at which they announced their upcoming releases for the 2017 holiday season and beyond. But nobody can remember anything about any of the games because of Mario’s nipples.
Mario’s nipples will make their debut in the upcoming and highly-anticipated “Super Mario Odyssey,” which will be released in October. It was an image from this game that sent the internet into meltdown.
Let’s take a look at some of the funniest reactions to sexy topless Mario: