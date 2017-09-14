The internet went crazy when Super Mario took off his shirt and revealed his nipples

Video game behemoths Nintendo recently held an event at which they announced their upcoming releases for the 2017 holiday season and beyond. But nobody can remember anything about any of the games because of Mario’s nipples.

Explore the frozen fields of Shiveria in the Snow Kingdom & the sunny shores of Bubblaine in the Seaside Kingdom in #SuperMarioOdyssey! pic.twitter.com/p8AsDqBbTj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2017

Mario’s nipples will make their debut in the upcoming and highly-anticipated “Super Mario Odyssey,” which will be released in October. It was an image from this game that sent the internet into meltdown.

Let’s take a look at some of the funniest reactions to sexy topless Mario:





BRO THEY GAVE MARIO NIPPLES — Garrett Williamson (@gwillymusic) September 13, 2017

god i wanna suck mario's nipples — 𝓑𝓸𝓽𝓪 (@yordlefucker) September 13, 2017

Super Mario Odyssey will be rated M for Mario’s Nipples worldwide. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/YiBrzw7wIG — Austin (@AustinCTweets) September 13, 2017

Me: let's check twitter

Twitter: I WANT TO LICK MARIO'S NIPPLES

me: pic.twitter.com/PTpuJYZZZK — :yadi (@saintlucios) September 13, 2017

MARIO NIPPLES CONFIRMED but no chest hair. I thought he was Italian? https://t.co/fU7xcHZGwu — Barry Kramer (@razzadoop) September 13, 2017

Upon further inspection, Mario has been shirtless before…but DIDN'T HAVE NIPPLES. He GREW nipples for Odyssey. Story of the CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/V0luiEUYxC — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) September 14, 2017

"mario is a human of course he'd have nipples" pic.twitter.com/XIofReZyow — Just One Spice…. (@alolagrimer) September 13, 2017