The kids in this compilation sure know how to embarrass their parents, especially when someone’s filming

On the outside, the kids in this compilation might look harmless, but looks can be deceiving, as they make sure not to pass up any opportunity to embarrass their parents.

RELATED: A group of parents got tattoos that were designed by their children, and they’re pretty amazing

In the compilation, the kids do everything from call their parents fat to say that they smell to run past one to hug the other. There’s even one kid who starts to whine whenever her mom starts singing.

“You don’t wanna hear me sing it?” the mom asks.





“No,” the little girl responds, smiling.

Other things kids say to about their parents include: