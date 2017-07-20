The late Chester Bennington’s surprise appearance on Comedy Central’s “The Comedy Jam” was the best thing about the show

Linkin Park fans are mourning the death of the band’s lead singer Chester Bennington, whose body was discovered today after he tragically committed suicide.

Bennington will be remembered for his incredible voice that helped Linkin Park achieve huge success across the globe. But Bennington occasionally dabbled in other areas of entertainment too — as you can see in this clip from Comedy Central’s glorified karaoke show “The Comedy Jam.”

RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brought visual aids to an off-camera press-briefing, and Twitter went nuclear

The clip is from a comedy show, but Bennington is doing what he did best: entertaining people.





The clip begins with rapper/comedian Awkwafina on stage with backing band performing their own version of “In the End” — one of Linkin Park’s biggest hits. The whole thing is a bit cheesy, but them Bennington emerges and the elevates the entire thing.

RELATED: Weeks before his suicide, Chester Bennington said goodbye to Chris Cornell with one final song

The crowd loses its shit when Bennington enters the stage, and he really gives it all, even though it’s just a dumb comedy show.

Bennington will be missed.